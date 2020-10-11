Eastern Iowa Community Colleges hosting Columbus Day visits
The in-person visits will start at 9 A.M.
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Eastern Iowa Community Colleges will be hosting Columbus Day campus visits on Monday, October 12th. The in-person visits will start at 9 A.M. at Clinton, Muscatine, and Scott Community Colleges, as well as the Urban Campus and Blong Technology Center in Davenport.
The campus visits will be limited in size to a student plus one other person and registration is required. Everyone who attends is expected to follow health and safety guidelines which include wearing a mask and social distancing.
To register, view health guidelines and check out all visit dates click here, or for more information contact the college at:
Clinton Community College
1000 Lincoln Blvd., Clinton
563-244-7000
Muscatine Community College
152 Colorado St., Muscatine
563-288-6000
Scott Community College
500 Belmont Rd., Bettendorf
563-441-4000
SCC Urban Campus
101 W. Third St., Davenport
563-336-3300
Blong Technology Center
8500 Hillandale Rd., Davenport
563-441-4360
Or call 1-888-336-3907, email eiccinfo@eicc.edu
