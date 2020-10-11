Eastern Iowa Community Colleges hosting Columbus Day visits

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Eastern Iowa Community Colleges will be hosting Columbus Day campus visits on Monday, October 12th. The in-person visits will start at 9 A.M. at Clinton, Muscatine, and Scott Community Colleges, as well as the Urban Campus and Blong Technology Center in Davenport.

The campus visits will be limited in size to a student plus one other person and registration is required. Everyone who attends is expected to follow health and safety guidelines which include wearing a mask and social distancing.

To register, view health guidelines and check out all visit dates click here, or for more information contact the college at:https://www.eicc.edu/future-students/events/visit-days.aspx

Clinton Community College

1000 Lincoln Blvd., Clinton

563-244-7000

Muscatine Community College

152 Colorado St., Muscatine

563-288-6000

Scott Community College

500 Belmont Rd., Bettendorf

563-441-4000

SCC Urban Campus

101 W. Third St., Davenport

563-336-3300

Blong Technology Center

8500 Hillandale Rd., Davenport

563-441-4360

Or call 1-888-336-3907, email eiccinfo@eicc.edu

