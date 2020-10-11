Advertisement

Iowa officials report 1,264 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths over 24 hours

That brings the statewide total to 99,620 cases, with a positivity rate of 11.6%
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,264  new COVID-19 and 6 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the state’s website.

That brings the statewide total to 99,620 cases, with a positivity rate of 11.6%, and 1,460 deaths. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 861,857 Iowans have been tested and 76,254 have recovered.

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, 438 people were hospitalized – 63 admitted in the last 24 hours – and 100 people were in the intensive care unit.

In Scott County, 41,122  individuals have been tested, there have been 3,572 positive cases, 2,532 people have recovered and there have been 29 reported deaths.

