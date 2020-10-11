Prophetstown man killed in motorcycle crash, Jo Daviess County Sheriff says

JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - A Prophetstown, Ill. man was killed after a single motorcycle traffic accident in rural Elizabeth, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff.

Deputies responded to a 911 call in the area of 4407 East Massbach Road, rural Elizabeth on Saturday at approximately 5:03 p.m.

According to a press release, responding Deputies learned a motorcycle driven by Rodney B. Phelps of Prophetstown was traveling south on Massbach Road and lost control on a curve, where his motorcycle left the roadway and crashed in a driveway culvert.

The Elizabeth Ambulance responded to the call and pronounced the 54-year-old man had died.

The accident is under investigation.

