Look For Big Changes Ahead This Week

The Forecast Features Cooler Air & Breezy Winds
Cold front tonight, rain and cool tomorrow
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - After a day of warmth and sunnier skies, that will come to an end overnight. There will be a cold front that brings cooler air and rain chances to the area. The good news is that most of the rain will be moving through before the late morning. There is a marginal risk for our westernmost counties because there is a potential for storms to have strong winds. By 1 PM Monday the area will be dry and skies will clear. However, temperatures will take a hit, with many only reaching the mid-60s as highs. Winds the next few afternoons will be breezy and gusty at times. Through Wednesday highs will near the upper 60s to low 70s. Another cold front moves in late Wednesday dropping us to low 50s in the afternoons and bringing a chance for lows in the 30s by the weekend.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a chance for showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low: 55°. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Morning showers, followed by clearing skies and breezy conditions in the afternoon. High: 68°. Wind: NW 10-20+ mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low: 49°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

