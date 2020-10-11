Advertisement

Look For Big Changes Ahead This Week

The Forecast Features Cooler Air & Breezy Winds
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Sunday looks to be a pretty nice day—not quite as much sunshine as Saturday, but the warmth will stick around for a little while longer. Look for highs reaching the 70′s to lower 80′s as winds pick up out of the southeast at 5 to 15 mph. A front will sweep through the region later this evening, bringing a line of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. There is a marginal (lowest) risk that some storms could become strong to severe, mainly in the westernmost counties of our viewing area. Rain exits early to mid-morning Monday, followed by clearing skies and breezy winds, with cooler temperatures only reaching the 60′s to near 70 degrees. We’ll remain around the 70 degree mark through midweek, before our next system arrives, dropping temperatures into the 50′s to near 60 Thursday and Friday.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 78°. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms overnight. Some could become strong to severe, mainly west. Low: 55°. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Morning showers, followed by clearing skies midday. Sunny, breezy and cooler by afternoon High: 69°. Wind: NW 10-20+ mph

