Scott Community College Belmont Campus reopens this week

The school said contact tracing has been completed and there have been no findings of additional positive cases.
On Tuesday, officials with Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) announced a new statewide plan that is designed for students who wish to pursue specific majors. (MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Belmont Campus of Scott Community College in Bettendorf is scheduled to reopen Monday, October 12th. The campus closed last week “in an abundance of caution due to a small but significant number of positive Covid-19 cases among employees.” The school said contact tracing has been completed and there have been no findings of additional positive cases.

Online and live online courses continued as scheduled. In a Facebook post, the school said “All other EICC campuses and locations will also remain open, and classes held and services provided as scheduled.”

