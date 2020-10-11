Scott Community College Belmont Campus reopens this week

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Belmont Campus of Scott Community College in Bettendorf is scheduled to reopen Monday, October 12th. The campus closed last week “in an abundance of caution due to a small but significant number of positive Covid-19 cases among employees.” The school said contact tracing has been completed and there have been no findings of additional positive cases.

Online and live online courses continued as scheduled. In a Facebook post, the school said “All other EICC campuses and locations will also remain open, and classes held and services provided as scheduled.”

