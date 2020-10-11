Advertisement

Severe Weather Possible Tonight

A Marginal Risk For Severe Storms from 3 AM until 6 AM
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A cold front sweeping through the region tonight will bring our next best chance for showers and thunderstorms. There is a MARGINAL RISK that some of these storms could become strong to severe, with the main threats being high winds and hail. The Storm Prediction Center has backed off the previous forecast, and it now looks like our primary concern will be the westernmost portions of the TV6 viewing area. As these storms track to the east, they’ll begin to weaken somewhat, so by the time they reach the Illinois side of the river, we may see a strong storm or two, but shouldn’t see much in the way of anything severe. Still, be aware of changing conditions during the overnight hours, and have the QC Weather App and/or your weather radio handy for alerts and updates.

