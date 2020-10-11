Severe Weather Possible Tonight

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A cold front sweeping through the region tonight will bring our next best chance for showers and thunderstorms. There is a MARGINAL RISK that some of these storms could become strong to severe, with the main threats being high winds and hail. Our primary concern will be mainly the western portions of the TV6 viewing area. As these storms track to the east, they’ll begin to weaken somewhat, so by the time they reach the Illinois side of the river, we shouldn’t see much in the way of anything severe. Still, be aware of changing conditions during the overnight hours, and have the QC Weather App and/or your weather radio handy for alerts and updates.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.