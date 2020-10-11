St. Mary’s hosts pipe organ concert before closing after over 150 years

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Davenport is closing after over 150 years. The church will merge with St. Anthony’s.

The church hosted a pipe organ concert for the community on Saturday.

The organ is believed to be the oldest pipe organ in the Mississippi river valley. With the church closing, the organ will move a new home.

St. Mary’s is in the process of a pledge fund to raise the thousands of dollars it will cost to dismantle and move the historic organ.

The church will host its last mass on Sunday at 4pm. Everyone is welcome to attend.

