Warmer Sunday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Temperatures near the Quad Cities will still be warm to end the weekend. The morning will have temperatures near the mid-50s. Most areas will be close to or above the 80 degree mark by the afternoon!

Warm Still for Sunday

Tomorrow will be the last day where temperatures will reach 10-15 degrees above average. A cold front moves through late Sunday giving way to a cooldown Monday which will continue into the next week.

Temperatures Sunday afternoon will be warmer. (kwqc)

