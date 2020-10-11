Advertisement

Warmer Sunday

Could spot 80s by the afternoon!
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Temperatures near the Quad Cities will still be warm to end the weekend. The morning will have temperatures near the mid-50s. Most areas will be close to or above the 80 degree mark by the afternoon!

Warm Still for Sunday
Tomorrow will be the last day where temperatures will reach 10-15 degrees above average. A cold front moves through late Sunday giving way to a cooldown Monday which will continue into the next week.

Temperatures Sunday afternoon will be warmer.
