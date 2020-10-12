Big Ten releases week one football matchups, Iowa Hawkeyes to open against Purdue October 24
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa football team has their schedule.
The Big Ten announced the matchups for the first week of games on Monday. The games begin on October 23.
The Hawkeyes open their season on October 24 at Purdue at 2:30 p.m.
The rest of their schedule is as follows:
- Oct. 24 - at Purdue, 2:30 p.m. CT, BTN
- Oct. 31 - Northwestern, TBA
- Nov. 7 - Michigan State, TBA
- Nov. 13 - at Minnesota, 6 p.m., FS1
- Nov. 21 - at Penn State, TBA
- Nov. 27 - Nebraska, TBA
- Dec. 5 - at Illinois, TBA
- Dec. 12 - Wisconsin, TBA
- Dec. 19 - Champions Week
