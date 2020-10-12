Advertisement

Closures begin Monday on Duck Creek Recreational Trail

((MGN Image))
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - There will be closures on Duck Creek Recreational Trail beginning Monday, October 9.

The trail located just east and west of Division Street will be closed during the first phase.

During the second phase, the path from Washington Street to Marquette Street will be closed.

Davenport Public Works estimates the project to be finished by the end of November.

