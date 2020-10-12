Cold front moving overnight (Sunday, October 11, 9:45 PM)

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Late Sunday night a line of storms will build in western Iowa and move east through the area overnight.

There is a marginal risk for severe storms which includes westernmost counties. The highest threats with these storms is a potential to have strong winds and frequent lightning. The good news is while this line moves into eastern Iowa it will weaken.

The severe threat for Sunday night includes western counties in Iowa. An isolated storm could become severe with damaging winds. (kwqc)

By 6 AM western counties will begin to see the rain. There could be brief heavy rain at times as it moves east, but most will see rainfall totals at less than a quarter of an inch.

Rain will move along a cold front as it tracks east early Monday. (kwqc)

By the early afternoon, most of the rain will be out of the area and skies will begin to clear. Temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 60s by Monday afternoon and it will be breezy, so you may need to switch the t-shirt for a sweatshirt!

A cold front will drop temperatures from the low 80s Sunday afternoon to the upper 60s the next. (kwqc)

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.