Advertisement

Davenport officials say red lights are flashing at Locust and Iowa Street due to shots fired incident

Davenport Public Works says the signal controller and hardware were struck by gunfire on Friday.
Davenport Public Works says the signal controller and hardware were struck by gunfire on Friday.(Davenport Public Works)
By Angela Rose
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Public Works says traffic signals at Locust and Iowa Street will likely flash red for several days after a shots fired incident on Friday.

Officials say the signal controller and hardware were struck by gunfire. Replacement parts have been ordered.

The public is reminded to treat the signal outage as a four-way stop.

The traffic signals at Locust and Iowa will likely remain flashing red for several days while replacement parts are...

Posted by Davenport Public Works on Monday, October 12, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Storm Recovery

Rock Island collects over 20k cubic yards of storm debris following derecho

Updated: moments ago
|
By KWQC Staff
City of Rock Island officials say they have collected over 20,000 cubic yards of storm debris following the derecho.

News

Rock Island County officials report 25 new coronavirus cases, 1 death Monday

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The health department says 21 patients are being hospitalized.

News

UnityPoint Health Trinity eases visitor limitations for most patients

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
Health officials will now allow one visitor per patient in most cases.

News

Officials searching for missing man out of Henry County, Illinois

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officials need the public’s help in locating a missing man. Officials with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois say they’re looking for 22-year-old Mitchell Coleman in the rural Geneseo area.

Latest News

Sports

White Sox, Renteria agree to split after breakout season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Renteria drew criticism for some questionable decisions down the stretch. And now, he and the White Sox are moving on.

Coronavirus

Rock Island County reports 20+ new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Over 20 cases of COVID-19 were reported by Rock Island County Health Department officials on Sunday.

Iowa News

Iowa surpasses 100,000 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tara Gray
That brings the statewide total to 100,052 cases, with a positivity rate of 11.6%, and 1,464 deaths.

Sports

Big Ten releases week one football matchups, Iowa Hawkeyes to open against Purdue October 24

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The Hawkeyes open their season on October 24 at Purdue at 2:30 p.m.

News

2020 Trick-or-Treat times in the Quad Cities area

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Below is a list of Trick-or-Treat times throughout the Quad Cities for Halloween.

News

TBK Bank Sports Complex to host ‘Trunk or Treat’ event

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The TBK Bank Sports Complex will host a Halloween event called “Trunk or Treat.”