Davenport officials say red lights are flashing at Locust and Iowa Street due to shots fired incident

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Public Works says traffic signals at Locust and Iowa Street will likely flash red for several days after a shots fired incident on Friday.

Officials say the signal controller and hardware were struck by gunfire. Replacement parts have been ordered.

The public is reminded to treat the signal outage as a four-way stop.

