Advertisement

Fact Check: Greenfield ad throws punches at Sen. Ernst’s campaign financing

By Ethan Stein
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 7:41 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Source: This time we’re putting Theresa Greenfield’s newest attack ad through our I9 Fact Check. This ad is directly from her campaign.

Claim #1: I won’t take a dime of corporate PAC money, period

This is a complicated claim, but the key words are “I” and “corporate”. The promise to not take any corporate PAC money has become a trend in Democratic politics, however, it’s an easy pledge for a challenger, like Greenfield, to make. The Center for Responsive Politics, which is a nonprofit and non-partisan comprehensive resource for federal campaign contributions, found data showing “corporate PACs give almost all their money to incumbents to curry favor with lawmakers.”

And if you go through the most recent FEC filing, the campaign hasn’t directly accepted cash from Corporate PACs.

However, Greenfield has accepted money from Leadership PACs, which are PACs established by current and former prominent political leaders. Many of those Leadership PACs have accepted donations from Corporate PACs, which then donate to Greenfield’s campaign.

So while Greenfield hasn’t directly accepted corporate PAC money, she’s getting those dollars thanks to a pass through-what some might call a loophole, which is why we’re giving this claim a B.

Claim: Joni Ernst has taken over $2 million from Corporate PACs.

This claim is displayed on the screen along with the words Wall Street and Drug Company PAC Contributions.

Joni Ernst’s campaign has taken donations from corporate PACs, including from some Wall Street and drug companies. However, the number $2 million is debatable depending on how you crunch the numbers.

The Center for Responsive Politics said Ernst has received only $1.8 million from PACs during this election cycle. If you go throughout her political career she’s received about $2.7 million from business PACs, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, since 2013. Broken down by industry in total donations, Ernst has received about $75,000 from pharmaceutical PACs and $52,000 from securities and exchange related PACs, far below $2 million. Insurance ($145,000) and Agriculture ($130,000) where the top two industry PACs that donated to Ernst’s campaign.

So while Ernst has taken corporate donations but the ad overstates the total slightly for the current cycle and gives the impression that most of it is from Wall Street and Drug Companies. That’s why this claim gets a C.

Claim: #3: Her campaign was even caught red-handed taking illegal contributions from corporations.

The FEC fined Ernst’s campaign around $15,000 in 2014 for accepting excessive contributions and failing to refund it to donors in a timely fashion and failing to accurately disclose debts on its original 2014 July Quarterly Report to the FEC.

Federal law puts a limit, up to $2,600 during the 2014 election cycle, on the amount an individual can make to any given candidate in a single election cycle. If somebody gives over the legal limit then the campaign as 60 days of the contribution to either refund the excessive portion of the contribution or obtain a reattribution from the contributor. If it’s from a corporation then the candidate has only 30 days for the same process.

However, Ernst’s campaign, according to the FEC, had donations over the federal limit in multiple FEC filings. This was related to 26 individuals, one partnership, one multicandidate PAC, one non-multicandidate PAC and three corporations. The total amount was worth around $35,000. This report says Ersnt’s campaign did return the excessive contributions, but did so outside the regulatory timeframe.

Ernst’s campaign blamed the sheer volume of donations and the third party company it used to manage its campaign donations. These refunds are very common for political campaigns to have to manage and also to mess up. President Obama’s campaign was fined $375,000 for his 2008 campaign almost identical violations.

Federal law also requires campaigns to report debts over $500 on the date a debt was incurred. If the exact amount of the debt is not known, then federal law requires the campaign to estimate and then amend the report.

Ernst’s campaign filed a FEC quarterly report with no debts and then amended it to show over $570,000 in debts, thus violating federal law.

The campaign, in the FEC report, said it did not intend to violate the act or the commission’s regulations. It did refund the excess donations before the FEC’s formal investigation but still after the deadline to face a fine. So while the ad makes this sound more nefarious, the simplicity in its language is why the claim gets an A.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Storm Recovery

Rock Island collects over 20k cubic yards of storm debris following derecho

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
City of Rock Island officials say they have collected over 20,000 cubic yards of storm debris following the derecho.

News

Rock Island County officials report 25 new coronavirus cases, 1 death Monday

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The health department says 21 patients are being hospitalized.

News

UnityPoint Health Trinity eases visitor limitations for most patients

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
Health officials will now allow one visitor per patient in most cases.

News

Davenport officials say red lights are flashing at Locust and Iowa Street due to shots fired incident

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Angela Rose
Officials say the signal controller and hardware were struck by gunfire.

News

Officials searching for missing man out of Henry County, Illinois

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officials need the public’s help in locating a missing man. Officials with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois say they’re looking for 22-year-old Mitchell Coleman in the rural Geneseo area.

Latest News

Sports

White Sox, Renteria agree to split after breakout season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Renteria drew criticism for some questionable decisions down the stretch. And now, he and the White Sox are moving on.

Coronavirus

Rock Island County reports 20+ new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Over 20 cases of COVID-19 were reported by Rock Island County Health Department officials on Sunday.

Iowa News

Iowa surpasses 100,000 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tara Gray
That brings the statewide total to 100,052 cases, with a positivity rate of 11.6%, and 1,464 deaths.

Sports

Big Ten releases week one football matchups, Iowa Hawkeyes to open against Purdue October 24

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The Hawkeyes open their season on October 24 at Purdue at 2:30 p.m.

News

2020 Trick-or-Treat times in the Quad Cities area

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Below is a list of Trick-or-Treat times throughout the Quad Cities for Halloween.

News

TBK Bank Sports Complex to host ‘Trunk or Treat’ event

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The TBK Bank Sports Complex will host a Halloween event called “Trunk or Treat.”