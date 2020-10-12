Advertisement

FBI offers tips to avoid online scams targeting voters

By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Weeks before the presidential election, federal authorities are warning that scammers may be targeting voters.

The FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency have issued an announcement about spoofed URLs and email domains that could pose a risk to voters.

Officials said scammers are using fraudulent websites and email addresses – posing as legitimate election resources – that could easily dupe victims into giving away their personal information or infect their computer with malware.

To avoid becoming a victim, the FBI said to carefully check the spelling of web addresses, websites and email addresses. Scammers often misspell words and use a .com instead of a .gov web address.

Seek out information from trustworthy sources. Make sure your computer and antivirus software are updated.

Remove unneeded software apps. Use a strong two-factor authentication. Don’t open emails or attachments from someone you don’t know, and never give out any personal information via email. Many emails requesting such information will appear to be legitimate.

The FBI is also encouraging the public to report any suspicious or criminal activity to their local FBI field office or to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Razor blades found in pizza dough leads to man’s arrest

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Police say a customer at a grocery store found razor blades in a Portland Pie brand pizza dough on October 5.

Storm Recovery

Rock Island collects over 20k cubic yards of storm debris following derecho

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
City of Rock Island officials say they have collected over 20,000 cubic yards of storm debris following the derecho.

News

Rock Island County officials report 25 new coronavirus cases, 1 death Monday

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The health department says 21 patients are being hospitalized.

National

Roberta McCain, John McCain’s mother, dies at 108

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A spokesperson for daughter-in-law Cindy McCain says Roberta McCain died Monday.

National Politics

Barrett vows to interpret laws ‘as they are written’ on the Supreme Court

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN, LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK
After sitting in silence through nearly four hours of opening statements from members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, the 48-year-old federal appeals court judge laid out her approach to the bench, which she has likened to that of her conservative mentor, the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

Latest News

National Politics

Confirmations hearings for Amy Coney Barrett begin

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
The Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett have begun.

News

UnityPoint Health Trinity eases visitor limitations for most patients

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
Health officials will now allow one visitor per patient in most cases.

National Politics

Facebook bans Holocaust denial, distortion posts

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the new policy Monday, the latest attempt by the company to take action against conspiracy theories and misinformation.

Decision 2020

Big turnout as early in-person voting starts in Georgia

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The chance to cast ballots on Georgia’s first day of in-person early voting Monday had thousands of people waiting for hours to make their voices heard.

News

Davenport officials say red lights are flashing at Locust and Iowa Street due to shots fired incident

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Angela Rose
Officials say the signal controller and hardware were struck by gunfire.

National Politics

Harris: 'Equal justice under law is at stake'

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., the vice presidential nominee, condemned the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court in her comments, delivered remotely on Monday.