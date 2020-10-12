Henry County, Ill. says voter turnout has them ‘extremely busy’

HENRY Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Voter turnout in Henry County, Illinois has officials “extremely busy”. Officials with the county’s clerk and recorder’s office tell TV6 as of Friday, Oct. 9, they have had 779 voters come and vote in person.

While it’s hard to determine if voter turnout is up from previous years or not, officials say they have been busy from the first day that they opened early voting. The county’s clerk/record and election authority, Barbara Link, says they’ve had a steady flow on a daily basis.

Link also tells TV6 that voters should know that early voting is going on.

“Early voting is currently going on and if they decide to take advantage of that and have already applied for a Vote by Mail, they will need to surrender their Vote by Mail ballot in order to vote early,” Link said. “So they need to bring in their Vote By Mail ballot when they decide to come in and vote early.”

Early voting in Henry County is available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Officials say they’ll open on the following Saturdays as well: October 17, October 24 and October 31 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Links for Henry County, Ill. voters:

