Advertisement

i9 Fact Checker: Democratic PAC misleads voters on Ernst D.C. condo

By Ethan Stein
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 7:38 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The ad comes from the Senate Majority PAC. Democratic Strategists founded the group with the goal of getting more Democrats elected to the Senate. This ad attacks Sen. Joni Ernst on a condo she owns in Washington, D.C, saying it broke a promise made in a radio interview.

Source: The ad is from Senate Majority PAC.

The group is a political action committee with the mission to elect Democratic senators and defeat republican senators for their views on taxes, health care, Medicare, and education. Democratic strategists found the group.

Claim #1: “She said she’d never move to Washington D.C. but the first chance she got, she put down roots in Washington and she fit right in. In January 2016, Ernst bought a luxury condo just steps from the capital.”

The ad cites an interview with conservative radio host Simon Conway from 2013. In the interview, Ernst is asked, “What are you going to do, to make sure that the Joni Ernst who sat in front of me right now is the same Joni Ernst when she’s United States Senator Joni Ernst?”.

Ernst discusses her moving back to Iowa from Florida and wanting her daughter to grow up in the state.

“Going back to the values, those are values, things that I care about. I grew up with those,” Ernst said. “I want my daughter to experience that. So, I will always have that Iowa connection. I don’t intend to go to Washington D.C. and buy a big fancy house, relocate my family out there.”

Ernst did buy a condo in Washington, D.C. Property records show the condo is less than 2 miles away from Capitol Hill.

Two apartment websites said the condo includes full-time concierge service along with private parking and other utilities like internet and cable. Some listing prices for an apartment in the area were around $400,000

However, the condo is not her primary place of residence. The Des Moines Register reported in 2019 on Ernst claiming a tax credit on the D.C. property. The specific tax credit can only be used if it is a person’s primary residence. The report came from a research group, which has the goal of “find what Republicans are hiding and make sure voters hear about it," tipped off, and provided records to, the Register.

Ernst returned the tax credit calling it a “mistake”. It is worth noting Republicans attacked former Democratic candidate for governor Fred Hubbell after he was caught for a similar issue in 2018.

The claim on its face is true. She did buy a condo in Washington, D.C. However, it’s misleading to say she’s moved there because she has to live somewhere in D.C., therefore we’re giving this claim a C.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Storm Recovery

Rock Island collects over 20k cubic yards of storm debris following derecho

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
City of Rock Island officials say they have collected over 20,000 cubic yards of storm debris following the derecho.

News

Rock Island County officials report 25 new coronavirus cases, 1 death Monday

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The health department says 21 patients are being hospitalized.

News

UnityPoint Health Trinity eases visitor limitations for most patients

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
Health officials will now allow one visitor per patient in most cases.

News

Davenport officials say red lights are flashing at Locust and Iowa Street due to shots fired incident

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Angela Rose
Officials say the signal controller and hardware were struck by gunfire.

News

Officials searching for missing man out of Henry County, Illinois

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officials need the public’s help in locating a missing man. Officials with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois say they’re looking for 22-year-old Mitchell Coleman in the rural Geneseo area.

Latest News

Sports

White Sox, Renteria agree to split after breakout season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Renteria drew criticism for some questionable decisions down the stretch. And now, he and the White Sox are moving on.

Coronavirus

Rock Island County reports 20+ new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Over 20 cases of COVID-19 were reported by Rock Island County Health Department officials on Sunday.

Iowa News

Iowa surpasses 100,000 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tara Gray
That brings the statewide total to 100,052 cases, with a positivity rate of 11.6%, and 1,464 deaths.

Sports

Big Ten releases week one football matchups, Iowa Hawkeyes to open against Purdue October 24

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The Hawkeyes open their season on October 24 at Purdue at 2:30 p.m.

News

2020 Trick-or-Treat times in the Quad Cities area

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Below is a list of Trick-or-Treat times throughout the Quad Cities for Halloween.

News

TBK Bank Sports Complex to host ‘Trunk or Treat’ event

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The TBK Bank Sports Complex will host a Halloween event called “Trunk or Treat.”