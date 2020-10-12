Illinois health officials report 2,727 new COVID-19 cases, nine additional deaths on Sunday

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The Illinois Dept. of Public Health reported 2,727 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state, including 9 additional confirmed deaths on Sunday.

The deaths include:

Cook County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

Fayette County: 1 female 90s

McLean County: 1 female 60s

Tazewell County: 1 female 80s

Warren County: 1 male 70s

Will County: 1 female 50s

According to IDPH, this brings the current statewide total to 319,150 cases, including 8,984 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 4 – October 10 is 4.2 percent. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 64,047 specimens for a total of 6,307,682.

As of last night, 1,776 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 388 patients were in the ICU and 159 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.