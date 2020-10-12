Iowa surpasses 100,000 COVID-19 cases
More than 76,000 have recovered, according to officials
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 432 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths between 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.
That brings the statewide total to 100,052 cases, with a positivity rate of 11.6%, and 1,464 deaths. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 864,464 Iowans have been tested and 76,500 have recovered.
As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, 449 people were hospitalized - 53 admitted in the last 24 hours - and 109 were in the intensive care unit.
A breakdown of local counties includes:
|County
|New Cases (since Friday)
|Total Cases
|14-Day Positivity Rate
|Total Tested
|Total Recovery
|Total Deaths
|Scott
|147
|3,608
|8.4%
|41,367
|2,541
|29
|Clinton
|34
|1,276
|8.4%
|10.791
|986
|25
|Muscatine
|28
|1,229
|6.7%
|10.584
|994
|57
|Des Moines
|53
|1,012
|11.2%
|10,040
|686
|9
|Lee
|26
|775
|7.1%
|7,615
|557
|9
|Henry
|24
|909
|13.4%
|5,696
|469
|5
|Jackson
|21
|455
|12.9%
|4,398
|274
|3
|Cedar
|10
|303
|6.4%
|4,335
|207
|3
|Louisa
|7
|464
|7.1%
|2,833
|391
|15
