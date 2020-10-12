Iowa surpasses 100,000 COVID-19 cases

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 432 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths between 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 100,052 cases, with a positivity rate of 11.6%, and 1,464 deaths. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 864,464 Iowans have been tested and 76,500 have recovered.

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, 449 people were hospitalized - 53 admitted in the last 24 hours - and 109 were in the intensive care unit.

A breakdown of local counties includes:

County New Cases (since Friday) Total Cases 14-Day Positivity Rate Total Tested Total Recovery Total Deaths Scott 147 3,608 8.4% 41,367 2,541 29 Clinton 34 1,276 8.4% 10.791 986 25 Muscatine 28 1,229 6.7% 10.584 994 57 Des Moines 53 1,012 11.2% 10,040 686 9 Lee 26 775 7.1% 7,615 557 9 Henry 24 909 13.4% 5,696 469 5 Jackson 21 455 12.9% 4,398 274 3 Cedar 10 303 6.4% 4,335 207 3 Louisa 7 464 7.1% 2,833 391 15

