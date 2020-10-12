Advertisement

Iowa surpasses 100,000 COVID-19 cases

More than 76,000 have recovered, according to officials
(Source: AP)
By Tara Gray
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 432 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths between 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 100,052 cases, with a positivity rate of 11.6%, and 1,464 deaths. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 864,464 Iowans have been tested and 76,500 have recovered.

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, 449 people were hospitalized - 53 admitted in the last 24 hours - and 109 were in the intensive care unit.

A breakdown of local counties includes:

CountyNew Cases (since Friday)Total Cases14-Day Positivity RateTotal TestedTotal RecoveryTotal Deaths
Scott1473,6088.4%41,3672,54129
Clinton341,2768.4%10.79198625
Muscatine281,2296.7%10.58499457
Des Moines531,01211.2%10,0406869
Lee267757.1%7,6155579
Henry2490913.4%5,6964695
Jackson2145512.9%4,3982743
Cedar103036.4%4,3352073
Louisa74647.1%2,83339115

