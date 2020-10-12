Man found dead in Cedar Fork Sunday, Galesburg Police say

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A 57-year-old man was found dead in Cedar Fork near Bickerdyke Bridge on Sunday, according to Galesburg Police Dept.

According to a press release, police responded to the area at approximately 8:12 a.m. where they found the body of William D. Avery in the water.

The Illinois State Police crime scene investigators were called to the scene. Galesburg Police Dept. Special Operations unit also responded.

An investigation is still ongoing.

