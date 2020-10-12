Officials searching for missing man out of Henry County, Illinois

HENRY Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Officials need the public’s help in locating a missing man. Officials with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois say they’re looking for 22-year-old Mitchell Coleman in the rural Geneseo area.

Coleman’s photo above was taken in February and officials say he has shorter hair now.

Anyone who has made contact or will have contact with him is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (309) 937-3911.

