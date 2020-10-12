Advertisement

Police: Felon arrested after shots fired call in Galesburg

Police announced the arrest of Keith Scott following a shots fired call in Galesburg. Police say multiple cars were shot at.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Police have arrested a 25-year-old man following a shots fired call in Galesburg.

Police say on Sunday, just after 4:20 .am., the police department responded to the area of McKnight Street for a shots fired call. Upon arrival, officers found multiple shell casings.

No injuries were reported, however, police say several vehicles had been shot.

Following an investigation, police obtained an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Keith Scott. Police arrested Scott on Saturday.

Police say a gun was found in the car Scott was in.

Scott is being charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.

This investigation is ongoing.

