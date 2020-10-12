Advertisement

Project Bundle Up

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Major Robert Doliber, QC Coordinator of The Salvation Army of the Quad Cities, joins PSL to invite Quad Citians to participate this Friday during Project Bundle Up at the KWQC building location at 805 Brady Street. The event is annual partnership event to provide clothing to children in need throughout the Quad Cities area. Watch the interview to learn how this year’s project might be a little different such as mask-wearing and distancing. Safey protocols will be in place!

This year’s event will be held on Friday, October 16 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. This will take place at TV6, located at 805 Brady Street in Davenport. Those wishing to donate can do so by entering TV6 from Brady Street. You will then drop off items while remaining in your vehicle and then exit on Perry Street. There will be collectors at the station to receive the donations while wearing appropriate PPE.

Donation items needed for children from infant to early teens:

  • Winter coats
  • Hats
  • Gloves
  • Scarves
  • Boots
  • Cash donations (enabling The Salvation Army to shop for what’s needed)

If you can’t participate during the event, coats and other winter gear will be accepted at the Salvation Army Family Services and Corps located at 100 Kirkwood Boulevard in Davenport or at the Heritage Temple Corps located at 2200 5th Avenue in Moline during office hours.

Families needing children’s coats may apply by phone at (563) 324-4808 in Scott County or (309) 764-2811 in Rock Island County.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Paula Sands Live

Holiday Hosting Hacks Part 2

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
More holiday entertaining tips are featuring including a well-stocked bar....plus mouth-watering fall flavor favorites like caramel, pumpkin, and apples are featured in a couple of baked goods recipes perfect for feasts, potlucks, or just because. Yum!

Paula Sands Live

Adoptable Four-Legged Friends

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
"Kaya" is a four-year-old shar-pei looking for a forever home. Find out about her and QCAWC's "Adopt A Shelter Dog" month going on through the end of October.

Paula Sands Live

Adoptable Four-Legged Friends Kaia

Updated: 1 hour ago
PSL segment: Adoptable Four-Legged Friends Kaia QCAWC Oct 12 2020

Paula Sands Live

Project Bundle Up 2

Updated: 1 hours ago
PSL segment: Project Bundle Up 2 Oct 12 2020

Latest News

Paula Sands Live

Godke 2 Pumpkin Cookies & Caramel Apple Cookies

Updated: 1 hours ago
PSL segment: Godke 2 Pumpkin Cookies & Caramel Apple Cookies Oct 12 2020

Paula Sands Live

Holiday Hosting Hacks

Updated: 3 hours ago
PSL segment: Holiday Hosting Hacks w/ Chef Steph about Thanksgiving and holiday feasts Oct 12, 2020

News

Police: Felon arrested after shots fired call in Galesburg

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Police say on Sunday, just after 4:20 .am., the police department responded to the area of McKnight Street for a shots fired call. Upon arrival, officers found multiple shell casings.

Storm Recovery

Rock Island collects over 20k cubic yards of storm debris following derecho

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
City of Rock Island officials say they have collected over 20,000 cubic yards of storm debris following the derecho.

News

Rock Island County officials report 25 new coronavirus cases, 1 death Monday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The health department says 21 patients are being hospitalized.

News

UnityPoint Health Trinity eases visitor limitations for most patients

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Health officials will now allow one visitor per patient in most cases.