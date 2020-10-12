DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Major Robert Doliber, QC Coordinator of The Salvation Army of the Quad Cities, joins PSL to invite Quad Citians to participate this Friday during Project Bundle Up at the KWQC building location at 805 Brady Street. The event is annual partnership event to provide clothing to children in need throughout the Quad Cities area. Watch the interview to learn how this year’s project might be a little different such as mask-wearing and distancing. Safey protocols will be in place!

This year’s event will be held on Friday, October 16 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. This will take place at TV6, located at 805 Brady Street in Davenport. Those wishing to donate can do so by entering TV6 from Brady Street. You will then drop off items while remaining in your vehicle and then exit on Perry Street. There will be collectors at the station to receive the donations while wearing appropriate PPE.

Donation items needed for children from infant to early teens:

Winter coats

Hats

Gloves

Scarves

Boots

Cash donations (enabling The Salvation Army to shop for what’s needed)

If you can’t participate during the event, coats and other winter gear will be accepted at the Salvation Army Family Services and Corps located at 100 Kirkwood Boulevard in Davenport or at the Heritage Temple Corps located at 2200 5th Avenue in Moline during office hours.

Families needing children’s coats may apply by phone at (563) 324-4808 in Scott County or (309) 764-2811 in Rock Island County.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.