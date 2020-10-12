Advertisement

Protesters knock down Roosevelt, Lincoln statues in Portland

Police declared it a riot
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Protesters overturned statues of former Presidents Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln in Portland, Oregon, Sunday night in a declaration of “rage” towards Columbus Day.

Protest organizers dubbed the event “Indigenous Peoples Day of Rage,” in response to Monday’s federal holiday named after 15th-century Italian explorer Christopher Columbus.

The group threw chains around Roosevelt’s statue, pulling it down just before 9 p.m.

Protesters then turned their attention to Lincoln’s statue, pulling it down about eight minutes later.

Police say windows were broken on several buildings and declared a riot.

Along with Columbus, historians have said both presidents have expressed hostility and racism toward Native Americans.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Barrett vows to interpret laws ‘as they are written’ on the Supreme Court

Updated: moments ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN, LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK
After sitting in silence through nearly four hours of opening statements from members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, the 48-year-old federal appeals court judge laid out her approach to the bench, which she has likened to that of her conservative mentor, the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

National Politics

FBI offers tips to avoid online scams targeting voters

Updated: moments ago
|
By CNN Staff
Weeks before the presidential election, federal authorities are warning that scammers may be targeting voters.

News

Officials searching for missing man out of Henry County, Illinois

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officials need the public’s help in locating a missing man. Officials with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois say they’re looking for 22-year-old Mitchell Coleman in the rural Geneseo area.

National

Portland, Oregon, statues toppled in riot

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
Police in Portland declare a riot after statues are taken down by protesters.

Latest News

National Politics

Mark Meadows refuses to talk to the press with his mask on

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows says, "I’m not going to talk through a mask," and leaves a stakeout camera on Capitol Hill Monday after members of the press object to him taking off his mask.

Coronavirus

Facing eviction and unemployment amid coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
In Texas, attorneys are trying to help people who are facing eviction amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

White Sox, Renteria agree to split after breakout season

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Renteria drew criticism for some questionable decisions down the stretch. And now, he and the White Sox are moving on.

Coronavirus

Rock Island County reports 20+ new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Over 20 cases of COVID-19 were reported by Rock Island County Health Department officials on Sunday.

National

Surgeon known for first hand transplant in US dies at 92

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Joseph Kutz died Saturday, according to a post on Facebook by The Kleinert Kutz Hand Care Center, a medical facility Kutz co-founded more than 50 years ago.

National Politics

Facebook bans Holocaust denial, distortion posts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the new policy Monday, the latest attempt by the company to take action against conspiracy theories and misinformation.