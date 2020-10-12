Rock Island collects over 20k cubic yards of storm debris following derecho

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - City of Rock Island officials say they have collected over 20,000 cubic yards of storm debris following the derecho.

The Public Works Department thanks Rock Island residents for their patience during the storm debris cleanup.

The Derecho Windstorm Cleanup finished the initial cleanup from the storm and for areas that may have been missed residents can call Public Works at 309-732-2200.

After Friday, Oct. 16th additional requests can be made by calling the Public Works Department for a special pickup. City officials say that as a reminder, all special pickup rules and regulations will apply.

Officials say the trimming and removal of damaged city trees due to the derecho will continue to be done in the upcoming months.

The Rock Island Public Works thanks the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and the Illinois Department of Transportation for assisting Public Works in our cleanup efforts.

