Rock Island County officials report 25 new coronavirus cases, 1 death Monday

(KCRG)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill.(KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department announced 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, including one additional death.

According to the health department, the COVID-19 death was of a man in his 60s who had been hospitalized. The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from the virus is now 90.

Health officials say there have now been 3,489 cases reported in the county.

The health department says 21 patients are being hospitalized.

The new cases are:

  • 1 man in his 90s
  • 3 men in their 60s
  • 3 men in their 50s
  • 2 men in their 30s
  • 2 men in their 20s
  • 1 woman in her 70s
  • 1 woman in her 60s
  • 2 women in their 50s
  • 2 women in their 40s
  • 2 women in their 30s
  • 6 women in their 20s

