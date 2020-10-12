Advertisement

Rock Island County reports 20+ new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

Over 20 cases of COVID-19 were reported by Rock Island County Health Department officials on Sunday.
Over 20 cases of COVID-19 were reported by Rock Island County Health Department officials on Sunday.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Over 20 cases of COVID-19 were reported by Rock Island County Health Department officials on Sunday.

Health officials announced 22 new cases which bring the county’s total to 3,464 cases. There are currently 23 patients in the hospital due to COVID and the number of deaths in the county remains at 89.

The new cases are:

  • 1 man in his 90s
  • 1 man in his 80s
  • 1 man in his 60s
  • 2 men in their 50s
  • 1 man in his 40s
  • 3 men in their 30s
  • 3 men in their 20s
  • 1 woman in her 70s
  • 1 woman in her 60s
  • 1 woman in her 40s
  • 4 women in their 30s
  • 1 girl in her teens
  • 2 girls younger than 13

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

The county officials ask that residents:

  • Washing your hands frequently
  • Watching your distance and keeping at least 6 feet between you and anyone else
  • Wearing a face covering when you must go out

