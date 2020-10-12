Gradual Clearing & Breezy Winds This Afternoon

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - We did get to enjoy a taste of summer over the weekend, but temperatures will definitely be turning cooler in the coming days. Expect gradual clearing this afternoon, with highs reaching the 60′s to near 70 degrees. It’ll be clear and cool tonight, then sunny and mild Tuesday with highs in the 60′s to lower 70′s. We’ll peak in the middle 70′s Wednesday. A front moving through late midweek won’t bring much rain, but will introduce much colder air into the region. Look for highs only reaching the 40′s and 50′s by Friday.

TODAY: Gradual clearing, breezy and cooler. High: 66°. Wind: NW 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cooler. Low: 48°. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny and mild. High: 71°. Wind: NW 10-20+ mph.

