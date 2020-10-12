Scattered showers and breezy NW winds today

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Breezy and mild conditions will be seen until a cold front passes through around 9AM. This will also bring us a chance for scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder in the morning hours. As the front passes winds will turn to the NW and cooler air will start to pour into the area this afternoon as highs will only be in the 60s. Overall this week will feature quiet frontal passages, but will get progressively colder. We will peak in the mid 70s by Wednesday, but only be in the 40s and 50s this weekend with a possible freeze by Sunday morning.

TODAY: Scattered showers and breezy. High: 66°. Wind: NW 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 48°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 71°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.