Scattered showers and breezy NW winds today

Much colder air arrives by the weekend
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Breezy and mild conditions will be seen until a cold front passes through around 9AM. This will also bring us a chance for scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder in the morning hours. As the front passes winds will turn to the NW and cooler air will start to pour into the area this afternoon as highs will only be in the 60s. Overall this week will feature quiet frontal passages, but will get progressively colder. We will peak in the mid 70s by Wednesday, but only be in the 40s and 50s this weekend with a possible freeze by Sunday morning.

TODAY: Scattered showers and breezy. High: 66°. Wind: NW 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 48°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 71°.

Temperatures will still be warm into Sunday afternoon before a cold front moves through to begin Monday.