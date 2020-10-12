TBK Bank Sports Complex to host ‘Trunk or Treat’ event

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The TBK Bank Sports Complex will host a Halloween event called “Trunk or Treat.”

The event will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 31.

In a media release, the sports complex said the event is a safe, family friendly alternative to trick-or-treating. It is in conjunction with High 5 Lanes & Games and the IlIowa Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

The parking lot outside of High 5 Lanes & Games will be blocked off with treat laden trunks spaced apart to maintain social distancing.

The event is free to the public.

