Advertisement

TBK Bank Sports Complex to host ‘Trunk or Treat’ event

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The TBK Bank Sports Complex will host a Halloween event called “Trunk or Treat.”

The event will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 31.

In a media release, the sports complex said the event is a safe, family friendly alternative to trick-or-treating. It is in conjunction with High 5 Lanes & Games and the IlIowa Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

The parking lot outside of High 5 Lanes & Games will be blocked off with treat laden trunks spaced apart to maintain social distancing.

The event is free to the public.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa News

Iowa surpasses 100,000 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Tara Gray
That brings the statewide total to 100,052 cases, with a positivity rate of 11.6%, and 1,464 deaths.

News

2020 Trick-or-Treat times in the Quad Cities area

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Below is a list of Trick-or-Treat times throughout the Quad Cities for Halloween.

News

Closures begin Monday on Duck Creek Recreational Trail

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Scott Community College Belmont Campus reopens Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

Prophetstown man killed in motorcycle crash, Jo Daviess County Sheriff says

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Man found dead in Cedar Fork Sunday, Galesburg Police say

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Closures begin Monday on Duck Creek Recreational Trail

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Davenport Public works estimates the project to be finished by the end of November.

News

Breezy with scattered shower this morning

Updated: 8 hours ago

Coronavirus

Illinois health officials report 2,727 new COVID-19 cases, nine additional deaths on Sunday

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
As of last night, 1,776 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.

News

Prophetstown man killed in motorcycle crash, Jo Daviess County Sheriff says

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A Prophetstown, Ill. man was killed after a single motorcycle traffic accident in rural Elizabeth, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff.