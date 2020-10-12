UnityPoint Health Trinity eases visitor limitations for most patients

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - UnityPoint Health Trinity is easing up its visitor limitations for most patients.

In most cases, health officials will now allow one visitor per patient during revised visiting hours.

According to the hospital, the temporary modification allows family and loved ones to visit hospitalized patients while still protecting patients and health care workers.

“We recognize there are times when having a visitor or family member present is crucial,” the hospital said in a statement Monday.

In these cases, visitors who are allowed, based on the exceptions below, must stay in the patient’s room and wear a mask the entire time of their visit. Health officials say once the visitor leaves the patient’s room, they must leave the hospital.

Visitors must be symptom free. This means visitors cannot have the following COVID-19 symptoms: respiratory infection including fever, runny nose, cough and shortness of breath. Additionally, anyone under the age of 18 will not be allowed as a visitor except under extraordinary circumstances.

The following exceptions apply to all UnityPoint Health Trinity hospitals:

One visitor, per day, will be allowed to visit their hospitalized loved one between the hours of noon and 6 p.m. The visitor must enter the hospital through the main entrance for screening prior to their visit and must remain in the patient’s room throughout the duration of the visit. We kindly request visitors remain masked while in the patient’s room. Please note visitors will not be allowed for patients with a pending or positive COVID-19 test.

Patients who have an appointment at a clinic located within the hospital or are visiting the Emergency Room (ER), may have one person with them.

Obstetric patients in labor may have one partner and one birth support person accompany them. Following delivery, postpartum patients may have one partner or support person with them. The support person is invited to return during visiting hours.

Prenatal patients may have one partner or support person accompany them to appointments.

Nursery and Neonatal Special Care Unit (NSCU) patients may have one birth parent plus one significant other who must remain in the room for the duration of the visit.

Patients where the end-of-life is imminent may have two visitors. Two visitors may also be present during discussion of end-of-life care decisions.

Patients who are discussing palliative care decisions may have one visitor.

Patients who have cognitive impairments or developmental delays, where caregiver provides safety, may have one visitor.

Minors under the age of 18 may have two parents or guardians accompany them in all care areas.

Patients undergoing surgery or procedures may have one visitor stay in the surgical waiting area or ambulatory room until the procedure is finished. After speaking with the surgeon following the procedure, the visitor must leave the hospital as soon as possible. The visitor may return during visiting hours.

Patients who require mobility assistance may have one visitor accompany them to laboratory or radiology appointments.

Trinity says limiting its visitors will help keep hospitalized patients safe.

The hospital encourages the community to continue practicing social distancing, masking and wash their hands to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

