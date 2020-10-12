Advertisement

Well Suited hosts iMatter rally in Rock Island

The rally was made to encourage young, black males in the QCA
By Michael Tilka
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Politicians, retired police officers, community leaders, and KWQC TV-6′s own Skubie Mageza gathered to speak at Douglas Park Sunday for the iMatter rally, hosted by Well Suited, a group designed to provide opportunities for young men in the QCA.

The rally was created to allow black, male community leaders to speak to young, black men and their families about inspiring change in their communities. Rally organizer and Well Suite executive director Tracy Singleton emphasized how important it is to have role models look like you.

“They need to be able to see people that look like them, that have probably gone through what they’re going through, have grown up like they are growing up and see that there’s a way out on the other end of this that despite what your circumstances may have been you can still be on the news, you can still play sports, you can still be in the military, you can still be a teacher," said Stapleton, “To have a day like today that celebrates them, that recognizes them, that tells them you matter, that can start changing the landscape of how they see themselves on a daily basis."

For entrepreneur Grace Madison, she sees the event as one single step forward.

“We really believe that it starts with one at a time to reach the community, one of the things I like to say is that it is the most selfless act to give your time to help others and with our community and a lot of the things that go on, we just need as many people as we can to bring positivity to the community," said Madison.

And Stapleton is looking to take the event as a part of a movement.

“We need to take those and make them into a movement, it can’t be one day you watched a video, you read an article and now you’re woke, no, now we need action," said Stapleton, "If we can prepare them and then they have the opportunities because of the community understanding the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion, then they have no choice but to succeed.”

