White Sox, Renteria agree to split after breakout season

Renteria drew criticism for some questionable decisions down the stretch. And now, he and the White Sox are moving on.
Chicago White Sox's Matt Davidson (24) celebrates with manager Rick Renteria right, in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Monday, April 24, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox and manager Rick Renteria have agreed to split following a disappointing finish to a breakout season in which the team made the playoffs for the first time in 12 years.

The White Sox announced Monday Renteria won’t return after he led them to a 35-25 record in his pandemic-shortened fourth year. They ended a string of seven consecutive losing seasons with their first playoff appearance since 2008.

The White Sox held a three-game lead in the AL Central before losing seven of their final eight to finish tied for second with Cleveland at 35-25, one behind Minnesota. Chicago then got knocked out by Oakland in three games in their wild-card series.

Renteria drew criticism for some questionable decisions down the stretch. And now, he and the White Sox are moving on.

