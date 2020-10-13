70s return Tuesday and Wednesday

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The warming trend has commenced as south winds have developed ahead of another approaching front. This will likely lead to temps warming from the low 40s this morning to the low 70s by afternoon. South winds will change over to the NW late this afternoon and gust close to 30 mph, making for another breezy day. Another front will arrive on Wednesday, but just like today south winds will gust close to 40mph (even windier than today) and help get highs to the 70s and 80s. This will be summer’s last hurrah as well below normal temps are on the way the rest of the week and long term there isn’t warm up in sight. Temps will be in the 50s and 60s from Thursday on and overnight lows will be in the 30s. There will be a chance for frost of freeze conditions from Friday morning on as well.

TODAY: Breezy and mild. High: 72°. Wind: NW 10-20mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 47°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Windy and warm. High: 79°.

