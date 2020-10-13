Adoptable Four-Legged Friends

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) -

Meet “Kaya”! The 4-year-old spayed shar-pei is this week’s adoptable pet featured from the Quad Cities Animal Welfare Center. She’s sweet, active, and needs some special medical care. Please call 309-787-6830 ext. 10 to learn more about her (see below, too!!)

October is “Adopt A Shelter Dog" Month! U.S. Cellular is the facilities' sponsor which means there are half-price adoptions for adult animals for the month. U.S. Cellular is also doing a big $1K Giveaway promotion: https://bit.ly/2MryNoM

QCAWC Adoption & Education Center / 724 2nd Ave. W. Milan, IL / (309) 787-6830

QCAWC Southpark Mall Adoption Center / 4500 16th St Moline, IL / 309-787-6830

Through the month of October all adult dog adoptions are half price. Look at that sweet face! Kaya is a four year old... Posted by Quad City Animal Welfare Center on Wednesday, October 7, 2020

