Bettendorf man charged with child abduction in Rock Island incident appears in court

Jason Rottman, 42, is charged with child abduction in connection to an alleged incident in Rock Island
By Courtney Spinelli
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Bettendorf man accused of trying to lure a child into his car Sunday in Rock Island made his first court appearance in Rock Island County Court Tuesday.

Jason M. Rottman, 42, of Bettendorf, is charged with child abduction in connection to an alleged incident Sunday afternoon on McMillan Court in Rock Island.

TV6 was in a Rock Island County Jail courtroom as Rottman faced Judge Peter Church via videoconference. Cameras are not allowed in the courtroom during first appearances.

According to Church, Rottman told a young child to get into his car.

As Church was reading allegations against Rottman, he interrupted, saying, “I didn’t do any of that stuff, sir.”

Parents of the alleged victim spoke with TV6 Monday night about the encounter, saying Rottman swore and became angry after their young child would not go with him.

Child abduction is a class 4 felony in Illinois, which can carry a sentence of one to three years in prison, a fine of up to $25,000, or a combination of the two.

“I swear on everything. I want to see proof," Rottman responded to Church, claiming he did not commit the crime.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 20. A public defender will represent him.

Bond was set Tuesday at $25,000. He must pay 10 percent, or $2,5000, to be released.

Church told Rottman if he posts bail, he is not allowed to have contact with the child.

Rottman responded, “I never even meant to go to his house. I was going to chase…,” and cut off his sentence.

Family of the alleged victim told TV6 the child Rottman attempted to lure, and another young child who was present, were both uninjured in the incident.

