Boil order issued for parts of Milan due to water main break

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - A boil order has been issued for parts of Milan due to a water main break.

Village officials say water users located on 24th Street and 25th Street along 10th Avenue East between 24th and 29th streets will need to boil water.

This area is also known as Andalusia Road, 78th Avenue or Indian Bluff Road according to officials.

The boil order is in effect for those areas until further notice.

