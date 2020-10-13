Advertisement

Boil order issued for parts of Milan due to water main break

A boil order has been issued for parts of Milan due to a water main break.
A boil order has been issued for parts of Milan due to a water main break.(KMVT)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - A boil order has been issued for parts of Milan due to a water main break.

Village officials say water users located on 24th Street and 25th Street along 10th Avenue East between 24th and 29th streets will need to boil water.

This area is also known as Andalusia Road, 78th Avenue or Indian Bluff Road according to officials.

The boil order is in effect for those areas until further notice.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa News

Iowa officials report 580 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths over 24 hours

Updated: moments ago
|
By Tara Gray
That brings the statewide total to 100,632 confirmed cases, with a total positivity rate 11.6%, and 1,481 deaths.

News

Temporary COVID-19 testing site to open in Milan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The site will be available during the weekends of October 17-18 and October 31- November 1.

News

Rock Island County Health dept. offering flu shot clinics

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Rock Island County Health Department is offering walk-in flu vaccination clinics.

News

Saint Luke Medical Center hosting blood drive Tuesday in Kewanee

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
All donors will receive a gift card or T-shirt.

Latest News

Iowa News

President Donald Trump to hold rally Wednesday in Des Moines

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The president is planning to have a rally at the Des Moines International Airport.

Local

Families compete in Hy-Vee’s Basket Bolt Tuesday in Davenport

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose and Skubie Mageza
Shoppers at Hy-Vee can in the Basket Bolt sweepstakes after nominating their family. In a spin-off of Supermarket Sweeps, winning families family will receive a 90-second race around a store to win free groceries.

News

Hy-Vee Basket Bolt Part 4

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Hy-Vee Basket Bolt Part 3

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Hy-Vee Basket Bolt Part 2

Updated: 3 hours ago

Back To School

Galesburg school officials vote to bring students back to classrooms in phases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
School officials say younger students will be able to return first.