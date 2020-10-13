Advertisement

Cedar Rapids Police seeking missing woman

Sharon Hangartner, 54.
Sharon Hangartner, 54.(Courtesy: Cedar Rapids Police Department)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are asking for public help in locating a woman missing since Sunday morning.

Sharon Hangartner, 54, was last seen on October 11 sometime between Midnight and 7:00 a.m. She is believed to have been somewhere near the 6200 block of Windy Meadow Lane NE and may have been on foot.

No additional description of Hangartner was given.

Police ask residents who live in the above neighborhood to check any security camera video to see if Hangartner is visible anywhere during that time.

Anybody with information on her whereabouts can call Cedar Rapids Police at (319) 286-5491.

