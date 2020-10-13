Cedar Rapids Police seeking missing woman

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are asking for public help in locating a woman missing since Sunday morning.

Sharon Hangartner, 54, was last seen on October 11 sometime between Midnight and 7:00 a.m. She is believed to have been somewhere near the 6200 block of Windy Meadow Lane NE and may have been on foot.

No additional description of Hangartner was given.

Police ask residents who live in the above neighborhood to check any security camera video to see if Hangartner is visible anywhere during that time.

Anybody with information on her whereabouts can call Cedar Rapids Police at (319) 286-5491.

