Davenport man accused of sexually abusing two girls

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 77-year-old Davenport man is facing multiple charges after police say he sexually abused two girls in February.

An arrest warrant for Laurence Gobb was issued Tuesday morning, and a short while later, he was taken into custody by Davenport Police.

Gobb was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, and indecent contact with a child, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.

He is being held without bond.

The Davenport Police Department in July received a report of child sexual abuse that occurred in February, according to an arrest affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Gobb inappropriately touched an 11-year-old girl and inappropriately touched a 12-year-old girl on the outside of her clothes.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.