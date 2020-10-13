Advertisement

Davenport man accused of sexually abusing two girls

A 77-year-old Davenport man is facing multiple charges after police say he sexually abused two girls in February.
A 77-year-old Davenport man is facing multiple charges after police say he sexually abused two girls in February.(Scott County Jail)
By Courtney Spinelli
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 77-year-old Davenport man is facing multiple charges after police say he sexually abused two girls in February.

An arrest warrant for Laurence Gobb was issued Tuesday morning, and a short while later, he was taken into custody by Davenport Police.

Gobb was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, and indecent contact with a child, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.

He is being held without bond.

The Davenport Police Department in July received a report of child sexual abuse that occurred in February, according to an arrest affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Gobb inappropriately touched an 11-year-old girl and inappropriately touched a 12-year-old girl on the outside of her clothes.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Midweek Motivation

Updated: 2 hours ago

Local

Bettendorf man charged with child abduction in Rock Island incident appears in court

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Courtney Spinelli
Rottman appeared in a Rock Island County courtroom via videoconference for a first appearance Tuesday afternoon, where a judge read the allegations against him.

Local

Black workers at Rock Island McDonald’s file civil rights lawsuit

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The suit names McDonald’s Corporation, McDonald’s USA, LLC, and Gendco, Inc., the owner of the McDonald’s franchise restaurant, as defendants.

News

Police: Man tried to burn person, garage with homemade flamethrower in Moline

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police were able to obtain a search warrant and they say they found a homemade flamethrower in Taylor’s home. They also say they found fire accelerants.

Latest News

News

Intermittent closures expected to start on I-74 in Moline

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Progress is being made on the new I-74 bridge. Officials posted to Facebook on Tuesday announcing changing traffic patterns are expected to start on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

News

Rock Island County officials report 32 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from the virus is now 93.

News

Cedar Rapids Police seeking missing woman

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Cedar Rapids Police are asking for public help in locating a woman missing since Sunday morning.

News

Davenport to conduct series of controlled burns starting this week

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The series of controlled burns will occur between October 15 and December 31.

Illinois News

Illinois surpasses 9,000 COVID-19 associated deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The health department reported over 2,800 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday,

KWQC

Some models showing snow chances by Sunday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Models agree on cold air, but are all over the place with rain or snow.