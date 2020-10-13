Advertisement

Fall Fun on The Family Farm

Selmi’s 60-year tradition continues
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) -

Connie Selmi from Selmi’s Greenhouse & Farm is a PSL guest to highlight the fall fun available in Rock Falls for anyone who wants to celebrate the harvest season in a big way. It’s been a Selmi family tradition for more than 60 years, even the 5th generation is now joining in on the festivities that includes pumpkins, carving supplies, gourds, squash, cider, apples and more. The farm is open for business EVERY DAY through the end of October.

This year, COVID protocol has eliminated the wagon rides, haunted house, barrel rides, playground and bounce houses. There will also be more limited animals and photo opportunities (the traditional ones).

One thing that has been HUGELY successful are virtual field trip tours---films created that have gone viral! Students from all over the country have viewed the videos taken from around the Selmi farm.

But here’s what is happening:

  • New Corn Maze- celebrating the Mexican Festival of Dia de los Muertos- a giant Sugar Skull with 2 checkpoint games and other trivia
  • Magic Dave will be performing twice a day on Saturdays and Sundays in October!
  • Cliff’s Donuts (delectable apple cider donuts rolled in cinnamon and sugar!) and other concessions
  • Pumpkins of all sizes and colors!
  • Gourds, straw bales, corn shocks and Indian Corn for Sale

Selmi’s Greenhouse & Farm / 1206 Dixon Ave. / Rock Falls, IL / (815) 626-3830 / mattselmi@gmail.com

A spectacular day here! Hope you all can come and enjoy Selmi’s this year!

Posted by Selmi's Greenhouse, Farm and Pumpkin Patch on Sunday, September 27, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Plant Your Flowering Bulbs

Updated: 26 minutes ago
PSL segment: Plant Your Flowering Bulbs---plus Halloween & Fall decor at K&K Hardware store! Air date Oct 13, 2020

Paula Sands Live

Sweet Potatoes Are A Sweet Treat

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
From entrée to dessert, sweet potatoes offer a bounty of nutrition. This segment showcases a savory, oven-roasted sweet potato recipe everyone will enjoy.

Paula Sands Live

Fall Fun on the Family Farm

Updated: 41 minutes ago
PSL segment: Fall Fun on the Family Farm featuring Selmi's in Rock Falls. Oct. 13, 2020

News

Midweek Motivation

Updated: 51 minutes ago

Latest News

Paula Sands Live

Sweet Potatoes Are A Sweet Treat

Updated: 53 minutes ago
PSL segment: Sweet Potatoes Are A Sweet Treat HyVee dietitian Oct 13, 2020

Paula Sands Live

Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Find out the nutritious boost pumpkin can add to meals, snacks, and desserts during autumn and beyond. Plus---get a recipe for a pie that features a pumpkin and sweet potato combination punch!

Local

Black workers at Rock Island McDonald’s file civil rights lawsuit

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The suit names McDonald’s Corporation, McDonald’s USA, LLC, and Gendco, Inc., the owner of the McDonald’s franchise restaurant, as defendants.

Paula Sands Live

Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice

Updated: 1 hour ago
PSL segment: Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice Hy-Vee dietitian pie recipe Oct 13, 2020

News

Police: Man charged after report of him trying to burn someone with flamethrower in Moline

Updated: 1 hour ago
Police were able to obtain a search warrant and they say they found a homemade flamethrower in Taylor’s home. They also say they found fire accelerants.

News

Intermittent closures expected to start on I-74 in Moline

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Progress is being made on the new I-74 bridge. Officials posted to Facebook on Tuesday announcing changing traffic patterns are expected to start on Wednesday, Oct. 14.