Fall Fun on the Family Farm

Connie Selmi from Selmi’s Greenhouse & Farm is a PSL guest to highlight the fall fun available in Rock Falls for anyone who wants to celebrate the harvest season in a big way. It’s been a Selmi family tradition for more than 60 years, even the 5th generation is now joining in on the festivities that includes pumpkins, carving supplies, gourds, squash, cider, apples and more. The farm is open for business EVERY DAY through the end of October.

This year, COVID protocol has eliminated the wagon rides, haunted house, barrel rides, playground and bounce houses. There will also be more limited animals and photo opportunities (the traditional ones).

One thing that has been HUGELY successful are virtual field trip tours---films created that have gone viral! Students from all over the country have viewed the videos taken from around the Selmi farm.

But here’s what is happening:

New Corn Maze - celebrating the Mexican Festival of Dia de los Muertos- a giant Sugar Skull with 2 checkpoint games and other trivia

Magic Dave will be performing twice a day on Saturdays and Sundays in October!

Cliff’s Donuts ( delectable apple cider donuts rolled in cinnamon and sugar!) and other concessions

Pumpkins of all sizes and colors!

Gourds, straw bales, corn shocks and Indian Corn for Sale

Selmi’s Greenhouse & Farm / 1206 Dixon Ave. / Rock Falls, IL / (815) 626-3830 / mattselmi@gmail.com

A spectacular day here! Hope you all can come and enjoy Selmi’s this year! Posted by Selmi's Greenhouse, Farm and Pumpkin Patch on Sunday, September 27, 2020

