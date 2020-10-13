Advertisement

Fun Fall Family Events at The Botanical Center

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

The Quad City Botanical Center has a full array of fun fall family events planned. Alicia Dierikx, Guest & Volunteer Engagement Manager is the PSL guest to give an overview of what’s going on over the next couple of months. She did point out that every event will adhere to social distancing and masking requirements due to COVID protocol in the State of Illinois. Many of the events do require advance registration to limit the size of the gatherings. Contact information for the facility is provided below for easy access and reference.

KINDERNATURE: PUMPKINS AND GOURDS

  • DATE: 10.13.20 TUESDAY TIME: 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM

NOT SO SCARY HALLOWEEN WALK

  • Dates: FRIDAYS 10.16.20 & 10.23.20 TIMES: 6:30 PM, 7:00 PM, 7:30 PM, 8:00PM

SUNDAY FUNDAY: PAINTED PUMPKINS 

  • Date: 10.18.20  SUNDAY TIME SLOTS: 1-2:30 PM OR 2:30-4 PM

All of the discussed event information can additionally be accessed at the center’s online EVENT CALENDAR.

Quad City Botanical Center /2525 4th Avenue / Rock Island, IL / P 309.794.0991 / Facebook Page

WINTER NIGHTS WINTER LIGHTS We need your help to hang thousands of lights in our gardens. Individuals, families and...

Posted by Quad City Botanical Center on Friday, October 2, 2020

