Galesburg school officials vote to bring students back to classrooms in phases

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Galesburg Community Unit School District is planning to bring students back for in-person learning.

According to its website, the school board voted to bring students back in phases starting with the youngest students first.

The school says parents should still plan on e-learning until someone from the district contacts them directly.

The Galesburg CUSD #205 Board of Education has directed the District to phase back groups of students to an in person... Posted by Galesburg CUSD #205 on Monday, October 12, 2020

