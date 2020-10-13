Galesburg school officials vote to bring students back to classrooms in phases
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Galesburg Community Unit School District is planning to bring students back for in-person learning.
According to its website, the school board voted to bring students back in phases starting with the youngest students first.
The school says parents should still plan on e-learning until someone from the district contacts them directly.
