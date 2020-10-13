Advertisement

Galesburg school officials vote to bring students back to classrooms in phases

(Source: MGN Image)
(Source: MGN Image)(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Galesburg Community Unit School District is planning to bring students back for in-person learning.

According to its website, the school board voted to bring students back in phases starting with the youngest students first.

The school says parents should still plan on e-learning until someone from the district contacts them directly.

The Galesburg CUSD #205 Board of Education has directed the District to phase back groups of students to an in person...

Posted by Galesburg CUSD #205 on Monday, October 12, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Scott Community College Belmont Campus reopens Monday

Updated: 23 hours ago

Back To School

Two Davenport schools receive awards for work in positive behavioral intervention and support

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 12:54 PM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
Wilson and Jackson Elementary received special recognition.

Back To School

Bettendorf standardizing all school zone speed limits

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:46 AM CDT

Back To School

Bettendorf standardizing all school zone speed limits

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:15 AM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
City officials say the goal is to reduce speeding and improve safety.

Latest News

News

Davenport’s Hope at the Brick House finds challenges in helping students with classwork

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT
|
By Michael Tilka
The non-profit has a variety of programs focused on helping the community

News

New student union on Palmer College of Chiropractic campus

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 9:21 AM CDT

News

Scott Community College Belmont Campus closed due to COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 9:21 AM CDT

Back To School

Interim Davenport Community School District Superintendent shares message with families

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 9:48 AM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
The Iowa State Board of Education on Thursday named T.J. Schneckloth interim superintendent Thursday.

News

T.J. Schneckloth selected as interim Davenport Community School District superintendent

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 8:28 AM CDT

Education

T.J. Schneckloth selected as interim Davenport Community School District superintendent

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 2:37 PM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
The move comes nearly a week after the board voted to temporarily replace Superintendent Dr. Robert Kobylski and the district’s chief financial officer.