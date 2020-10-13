Holiday Hosting Hacks Part 1

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) -

(“Chef Steph”) Stephanie Godke, Mississippi River Distilling Co., comes back to PSL to supply some inside information about hosting holiday feasts (including some secret hacks!). 'Tis the season, after all, with Thanksgiving only six weeks away! And since our gatherings are likely to be much smaller due to COVID-19, she offers some practical hacks.

Steph covers everything you need to do to starting with the guest list (which may be smaller) and how to plan and prep the menu---including making sure you have all the serving items like a gravy boat. She even gets creative and suggests that you can take a small, real pumpkin---hollow it out---and use it as a serving dish for cranberry sauce or the gravy boat! Another useful idea (to do in advance of feast day) is to use post-it notes to label all your dishes (also pair the dish with the serving spoon). This action takes the guess work out on the day of the meal---especially if you have other folks assisting in putting food out on the table.

In the effort of sentimental, informative, and decorative, Godke shares an idea about how to display old family heirloom recipes (perhaps in grandma’s handwriting!) next to the serving dish which creatively provides an ingredients list for vegetarians or vegans. Watch the segment to learn more from Godke.

Mississippi River Distillery / 303 North Cody Road, Le Claire, IA / Phone: 563.484.4342 / info@mrdistilling.com / Facebook

