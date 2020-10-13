Advertisement

Holiday Hosting Hacks Part 1

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) -

(“Chef Steph”) Stephanie Godke, Mississippi River Distilling Co., comes back to PSL to supply some inside information about hosting holiday feasts (including some secret hacks!). 'Tis the season, after all, with Thanksgiving only six weeks away! And since our gatherings are likely to be much smaller due to COVID-19, she offers some practical hacks.

Steph covers everything you need to do to starting with the guest list (which may be smaller) and how to plan and prep the menu---including making sure you have all the serving items like a gravy boat. She even gets creative and suggests that you can take a small, real pumpkin---hollow it out---and use it as a serving dish for cranberry sauce or the gravy boat! Another useful idea (to do in advance of feast day) is to use post-it notes to label all your dishes (also pair the dish with the serving spoon). This action takes the guess work out on the day of the meal---especially if you have other folks assisting in putting food out on the table.

In the effort of sentimental, informative, and decorative, Godke shares an idea about how to display old family heirloom recipes (perhaps in grandma’s handwriting!) next to the serving dish which creatively provides an ingredients list for vegetarians or vegans. Watch the segment to learn more from Godke.

Mississippi River Distillery / 303 North Cody Road, Le Claire, IA / Phone: 563.484.4342 / info@mrdistilling.com / Facebook

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Paula Sands Live

The Summit Dining Experience To Come

Updated: 33 minutes ago
PSL segment: The Summit Dining Experience To Come orig. air date Oct 12 2020

News

Hy-Vee Basket Bolt Part 3

Updated: 33 minutes ago

News

Hy-Vee Basket Bolt Part 2

Updated: 41 minutes ago

Back To School

Galesburg school officials vote to bring students back to classrooms in phases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
School officials say younger students will be able to return first.

Latest News

KWQC

So long summer like temperatures!

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
The next two days will be the warmest we will see possibly until 2021!

News

Breezy & mild next two days before much cooler air arrives

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Rock Island parents recount alleged attempted kidnapping

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Michael Tilka
One man is in custody following the alleged attempted kidnapping

Paula Sands Live

Holiday Hosting Hacks Part 2

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
More holiday entertaining tips are shared including a well-stocked bar....plus mouth-watering fall flavor favorites like caramel, pumpkin, and apples are featured in a couple of baked goods recipes perfect for this time of year.

Paula Sands Live

Adoptable Four-Legged Friends

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
"Kaya" is a four-year-old shar-pei looking for a forever home. Find out about her and QCAWC's "Adopt A Shelter Dog" month going on through the end of October.

Paula Sands Live

Project Bundle Up

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
KWQC's annual partnership event with The Salvation Army to provide warm clothing to children in need throughout the Quad Cities area is happening all day Friday, October 16th. Here are the details.