Holiday Hosting Hacks Part 2

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) -

(“Chef Steph”) Stephanie Godke, Mississippi River Distilling Co., comes back for a second segment to emphasize more holiday entertaining tips including a WELL-STOCKED bar (and plenty of ice)! The Red Dress cocktail---bottled by Mississippi River Distilling. Everything is all professionally pre-mixed and tasty! $10 per bottle. A portion of all sales goes to the Iowa Heart Association.

She also demonstrates how to prepare and bake a couple of delicious fall treats that could be perfect for a holiday feast, entertaining, potluck, or just because! Watch the segment to learn more from how to make these sweets from Godke. Recipes are below.

Pumpkin Cookies with Browned Butter Frosting

• 1/2 cup (1 stick) salted butter, softened

• 3/4 cup granulated sugar

• 3/4 cup brown sugar

• 1 cup pumpkin (not pumpkin pie filling!)

• 1 and 1/2 teaspoons vanilla

• 1 large egg

• 2 and 1/2 cups flour, spooned and leveled

• 1 teaspoon baking soda

• 1 teaspoon baking powder

• 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

• 1 and 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon

• 1 and 1/2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

For the icing

• 3 tablespoons salted butter

• 3 cups powdered sugar, sifted (don’t skip sifting!)

• 4-6 tablespoons cream or milk, more or less to taste

Instructions

• Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Line a few baking sheets with silicone baking mats or parchment paper. These cookies tend to stick, In a large bowl or stand mixer, beat the butter for about 2 minutes, until it is smooth and creamy. Scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl to make sure there are no lumps.

• Add 3/4 cup granulated sugar and 3/4 cup brown sugar. Beat 1 minute until fluffy.

• Add 1 cup pumpkin puree ( not pumpkin pie filling!)

• Add 1 and 1/2 teaspoons vanilla and 1 large egg. Beat until combined, scraping sides. The dough will look kind of grainy at this point. Use a spoon to measure your flour into your measuring cup, then

level off the top. Add the 2 and 1/2 cups flour to the bowl, but don’t mix yet.

• Make a well in the center of the flour, and add 1 teaspoon baking soda, 1 teaspoon baking powder, 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, 1 and 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon, and 1 and 1/2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice. Use your teaspoon to stir these ingredients into the flour a bit so you don’t end up with any clumps of baking soda in your cookies.

• Turn the mixer on and combine the dry and wet ingredients. Mix ONLY until combined and no more. Use a spatula to scrape the bottom of the bowl. If you see any streaks, mix it some more. Do not over mix, or your dough will be tough.

• Bake in the preheated oven for 12-14 minutes, or until the cookies are no longer shiny on top. Normally I under-bake my cookies to keep them chewy, but these cookies are more like tiny little pumpkin cakes; nobody wants raw batter in the center of a cake. If the shine from the top of the cookies is completely gone, take them out. They should be nice and tall and puffy.

• Let the cookies cool and set up on the pan for about 5 minutes.

• Transfer the cookies to a wire rack to cool completely.

• To make the icing: In a small saucepan, add 3 tablespoons salted butter. Turn the heat to medium and let the butter melt. Keep the heat on medium and don’t walk away. Stir occasionally. Soon the butter will bubble and form a thick white foam on top. After that, the foam will recede a little bit and you will start to see little brown “bits” forming on the bottom of the pan. It goes from browned to burned really quick, so pay attention! Pour into a room temperature bowl to stop the browning.

• Once you’ve added all the powdered sugar, add 4 tablespoons of cream or milk. Whisk it all together until smooth. At this point you can add more powdered sugar or cream/milk, depending on the thickness you want.

• Frost the cookies.

These cookies don’t do well stored in plastic container they are too moist.

CARAMEL APPLE COOKIES

• ½ cup butter, softened

• 1¼ cups packed brown sugar

• 1 teaspoon baking soda

• 1 teaspoon apple pie spice

• ¼ teaspoon salt

• 1 egg

• ½ cup apple juice

• 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

• 1 large tart apple (such as Granny Smith), peeled, cored, and coarsely shredded (about 1 cup)

• ½ cup packed brown sugar

• 3 tablespoons butter

• 3 tablespoons apple juice

• 2⅔ cups powdered sugar

• ½ cup finely chopped pecans, toasted

In a large mixing bowl beat 1/2 cup butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add 1-1/4 cups brown sugar, baking soda, apple pie spice, and salt. Beat until well combined, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Beat in egg until well combined. Add 1/2 cup apple juice; beat on low speed until combined (mixture will look curdled). Beat in as much of the flours as you can with the mixer; stir in any remaining flour. Fold in apple.

Drop dough by slightly rounded teaspoons 2 inches apart onto parchment paper-lined cookie sheets. Bake in 350 degree F oven about 10 minutes or until tops are lightly browned. Let stand 2 minutes on cookie sheets. Transfer cookies to wire racks to cool. In a small saucepan heat and stir 1/2 cup brown sugar, 3 tablespoons butter, and 3 tablespoons apple juice over medium heat until sugar dissolves. Remove from heat. Whisk in powdered sugar. Spread frosting on cooled cookies and immediately sprinkle with pecans. If frosting begins to harden, stir in a small amount of apple juice to make spreading consistency. Makes about 3 dozen.

Mississippi River Distillery / 303 North Cody Road, Le Claire, IA / Phone: 563.484.4342 / info@mrdistilling.com / Facebook

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.