Illinois surpasses 9,000 COVID-19 associated deaths

(MGN Image)
By Angela Rose
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced there have now been over 9,000 COVID-19 associated deaths in the state since the beginning of the pandemic.

“After 9 months of battling this virus and hearing the updates each day, many of us forget that the hospitalizations and deaths are more than just numbers,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. “They are our family, friends, and loved ones who have been directly impacted by COVID-19, which continues to spread.”

The health department reported 2,851 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Tuesday, including 29 additional confirmed deaths.

Health officials are reporting a total of 324,743 cases in Illinois since the pandemic began, including 9,026 deaths.

New deaths in Illinois:

  • Bond County: 1 male 70s
  • Clay County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
  • Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 60s, 4 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s
  • DeWitt County: 1 male 70s
  • DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s
  • Fayette County: 1 female 90s
  • Lake County: 1 female 50s
  • McLean County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 90s
  • St. Clair County: 1 female 60s, 2 males 80s
  • Warren County: 1 male 80s
  • Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s

Illinois health officials say the seven-day statewide positivity rate is 4.5% from October 6 to October 12.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories in Illinois have reported 55,993 COVID-19 tests for a total of 6,411,254.

As of Monday night, 1,848 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, IDPH says 406 patients were in the ICU and 160 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

