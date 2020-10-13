Intermittent closures expected to start on I-74 in Moline

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Progress is being made on the new I-74 bridge. Officials posted to Facebook on Tuesday announcing changing traffic patterns are expected to start on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Weather permitting, Iowa-bound traffic between 7th Avenue and River Drive on I-74 will be changing. This is due to contractors who are scheduled to work on the interstate to prepare it for the opening of the new Iowa-bound bridge later this year.

Drivers should keep an eye out for flaggers at the Iowa-bound I-74 u-turn that will direct contractor vehicles in and out of the construction zone.

Additionally, officials say there will be intermittent closures of Iowa-bound I-74 at 7th Avenue between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. and after 5:30 p.m. During these closures, drivers will be directed to exit at 7th Avenue.

During the temporary closure, drivers can exit at 7th Avenue and turn right, then take northbound 23rd Street, westbound River Drive and then the on-ramp to Iowa-bound I-74.

Drivers can expect delays, drive with caution, and watch for signs announcing when the interstate will be closed.

