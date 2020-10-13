Iowa officials report 580 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths over 24 hours

(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 580 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 100,632 confirmed cases, with a total positivity rate 11.6%, and 1,481 deaths. The state’s website, which reports the data in real-time, also shows that 867,771 Iowans have been tested and 78,057 have recovered.

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, 463 people were hospitalized, a new high, according to the website. Sixty-two of those patients were admitted over the last 24 hours and 114 patients were in the intensive care unit, according to the website.

A breakdown of local counties includes:

County New Cases (Since Monday) Total Cases 14-Day Positivity Rate Total Tested Total Recovered Total Deaths Scott 22 3,630 8.1% 41,574 2,596 30 Clinton 9 1,285 8.4% 10,836 999 25 Muscatine 5 1,234 6.7% 10,623 1,002 57 Des Moines 8 1,020 11.1% 10,104 709 9 Lee 3 778 7% 7,645 568 9 Henry 9 918 13.3% 5,722 635 5 Jackson 2 457 12.4% 4,408 284 3 Cedar 3 306 6.7% 4,363 211 4 Louisa 5 469 7.3% 2,854 397 15

