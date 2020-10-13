Iowa officials report 580 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths over 24 hours
Hospitalizations reach a new high
(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 580 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.
That brings the statewide total to 100,632 confirmed cases, with a total positivity rate 11.6%, and 1,481 deaths. The state’s website, which reports the data in real-time, also shows that 867,771 Iowans have been tested and 78,057 have recovered.
As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, 463 people were hospitalized, a new high, according to the website. Sixty-two of those patients were admitted over the last 24 hours and 114 patients were in the intensive care unit, according to the website.
A breakdown of local counties includes:
|County
|New Cases (Since Monday)
|Total Cases
|14-Day Positivity Rate
|Total Tested
|Total Recovered
|Total Deaths
|Scott
|22
|3,630
|8.1%
|41,574
|2,596
|30
|Clinton
|9
|1,285
|8.4%
|10,836
|999
|25
|Muscatine
|5
|1,234
|6.7%
|10,623
|1,002
|57
|Des Moines
|8
|1,020
|11.1%
|10,104
|709
|9
|Lee
|3
|778
|7%
|7,645
|568
|9
|Henry
|9
|918
|13.3%
|5,722
|635
|5
|Jackson
|2
|457
|12.4%
|4,408
|284
|3
|Cedar
|3
|306
|6.7%
|4,363
|211
|4
|Louisa
|5
|469
|7.3%
|2,854
|397
|15
