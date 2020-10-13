Advertisement

Iowa officials report 580 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths over 24 hours

Hospitalizations reach a new high
(Source: AP)
By Tara Gray
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 580 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 100,632 confirmed cases, with a total positivity rate 11.6%, and 1,481 deaths. The state’s website, which reports the data in real-time, also shows that 867,771 Iowans have been tested and 78,057 have recovered.

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, 463 people were hospitalized, a new high, according to the website. Sixty-two of those patients were admitted over the last 24 hours and 114 patients were in the intensive care unit, according to the website.

A breakdown of local counties includes:

CountyNew Cases (Since Monday)Total Cases14-Day Positivity RateTotal TestedTotal RecoveredTotal Deaths
Scott223,6308.1%41,5742,59630
Clinton91,2858.4%10,83699925
Muscatine51,2346.7%10,6231,00257
Des Moines81,02011.1%10,1047099
Lee37787%7,6455689
Henry991813.3%5,7226355
Jackson245712.4%4,4082843
Cedar33066.7%4,3632114
Louisa54697.3%2,85439715

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

