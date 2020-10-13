Police: Man charged after report of him trying to burn someone with flamethrower in Moline

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A man has been arrested after a report was made that he was trying to set multiple things on fire including a person with a flamethrower.

Police say on Sunday, Oct. 11 shortly after midnight police responded to the 2900 block of 11th Avenue C in Moline. A witness told 911 that a neighbor was seen running down the alley with a flamethrower and was trying to burn an occupied garage, two vehicles and a man who spotted the suspect outside of his home.

The suspect, who police have identified as 61-year-old Paul Taylor, of Moline, was found at his home nearby. Police were able to obtain a search warrant and they say they found a homemade flamethrower in Taylor’s home. They also say they found fire accelerants.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Taylor was arrested and is being charged with attempted aggravated arson and aggravated assault. He is currently being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Anyone with information concerning this aggravated assault is asked to contact the Moline Police Department 309-797-0406 or contact Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities 309-762-9500/mobile app P3 Tips.

