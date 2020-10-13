Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -

Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice It’s the most delicious season of all – fall! The changing of seasons brings oh-so-popular seasonal beverages and desserts. Hy-Vee registered dietitian Nina Struss RD, LDN, shares the health benefits of pumpkin and a delicious pumpkin pie recipe packed with vitamin A (below)!

This is the month for pumpkin pie – why not extend the nutrition benefits further by adding sweet potato for an additional burst of Vitamin A and fiber? Canned pumpkin - In terms of health, pumpkin squashes the competition. It is rich in vitamins A, C and E as well as potassium and fiber. Vitamin A is vital for immune and eye function. Vitamin C helps our immune system perform at its best! Potassium is important for proper heart function and is linked to blood pressure control. Fiber helps keep us full longer.

Suggestions on how to get creative with pumpkin this fall:

Mix pureed pumpkin into Greek yogurt, cottage cheese or oatmeal.

Stir ½ can of 100% canned pumpkin into your chili or hearty fall soups for extra creaminess and nutrition. (This is also a great way to sneak in an extra fruit at dinner.)

Bake pumpkin muffins using only two ingredients for an easy after-school snack! Simply substitute 100% canned pumpkin for the oil and eggs in your favorite baking mix (ie: Spice Cake), and bake according to the box instructions. For a sweet bonus, add a handful of chocolate chips to the mix.

Pumpkin seeds “pepitas”: Top plant-based source of iron, helping keep oxygen flowing and the body energized - Good source of zinc, an essential trace mineral your immune system relies on to stay strong - Rich in heart-healthy electrolytes like magnesium and potassium - Protein powerhouse (8g protein in 1 oz serving) helping maintain a healthy weight - Pepitas make a great nut-free alternative in holiday recipes!

Sweet Potato Pumpkin Pie--Serves 16

All you need:

2 Hy-Vee refrigerated ready-to-bake pie crusts

1 (30 oz) can sweet potatoes, drained

2 (15 oz) cans Hy-Vee pumpkin 1 (12 oz) can Hy-Vee evaporated milk

4 large eggs ¾ cup packed dark brown sugar

½ cup granulated sugar

1/3 cup 100% pure maple syrup

2 tsp pumpkin pie spice

2 tsp cinnamon

2 tsp vanilla extract

Whipped topping, optional

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees

2. Prepare pie crusts according to package directions for a filled pie crust, place on cookie sheet and set aside.

3. In a large bowl, mash sweet potatoes well. Add pumpkin, evaporated milk, eggs, brown sugar, granulated sugar, maple syrup, pumpkin pie spice, cinnamon and vanilla. Mix until thick, creamy and well combined. Divide between prepared pie crusts.

4. Bake pies 15 minutes, lower temperature to 350 degrees and continue to bake 45 minutes. Remove pies from oven and let cool completely. Serve with whipped topping, if desired.

Nutrition Facts per serving (1 slice): 310 calories, 10g fat, 4g saturated fat, 0g trans fat, 60mg cholesterol, 200mg sodium, 52g carbohydrates, 4g fiber, 27g sugar, 6g protein. Daily Values: Vitamin A 230%, Calcium 10%, Iron 8%, Vitamin C 10% Recipe source:

